Sky’s NOW TV outage causes Old Firm blackout for thousands

THOUSANDS of football fans across Scotland were left frustrated this afternoon as Celtic and Rangers kicked-off.

At lunchtime today, thousands of Sky customers across the country were unable to access a Sports Day Pass on NOW TV, forcing them to miss the first Old Firm league derby in four seasons.

The issue, which prevented some customers from making payments, also affected fans hoping to watch the eagerley-anticipated Manchester derby kicking-off around the same time as Celtic v Rangers.

The derby day blackout is a major blunder for Sky and NOW TV whose help teams will have been exceptionally busy this afternoon, having received hundreds of complaints.

