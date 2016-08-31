Six people rescued from shopping centre lift after power cut

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued six people from lifts at a shopping centre after a large power cut in Dundee.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre was evacuated at about 11.45am when shops lost electricity.

Six people were stuck in three lifts in the centre, with fire crews called to help release them.

Three adults and a child were freed from a glass elevator in the main shopping hall while two other adults were rescued from two separate lifts.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “Six people in total were rescued from lifts across the centre. We were called at 11.45am and everyone was out by 12.30pm.”

Earlier, the Wellgate Centre posted on Facebook: “We are currently in evacuation due a major power failure affecting the city centre. There are currently 498 businesses without power, we are in contact with SSE.”

It was later updated to say: “The centre has now reopened. Thank you everyone for your patience. SSE have restored power to some areas of the city centre but others remain out of action.”

