Six Glasgow jobcentres to be closed by UK Government

A total of ten jobcentres across Scotland are to close, including six in Glasgow, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed.

Some smaller jobcentres will be merged with larger ones under the proposals while others will be co-located with local government premises.

The department first announced closure plans at the turn of the year and has now confirmed 21 of its 119 offices in Scotland will close, including ten jobcentres.

A consultation was held on merging JobCentre Plus offices in Bridgeton, Broxburn, Maryhill and Castlemilk with nearby sites, and the mergers for all but the latter will go ahead.

A DWP spokeswoman said the move reflects a near record low in the Scottish unemployment rate and increasing use of online claims.

She said: “Our aim is to reduce under-utilisation and save money, but also to provide a better service to our customers.

“In Scotland, we are moving towards a future of bigger, more modern and fully digital offices, and can confirm that our future estate will consist of 98 offices - a small overall reduction of 21 sites. We will keep 85 jobcentres - a reduction of ten - and the number of administrative offices will change from 24 to 13. We will also keep 10 CHDAs (centres for health and disability assessments) moving three of them into nearby existing sites.”

The Scottish Government, Labour and the PCS union criticised the closures.