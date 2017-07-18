Six Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows targeting Brexit

Nothing, it seems, is safe from the consequences of Britain’s shock decision last year to leave the European Union.

As politicians rage over the consequences of the just-published ‘Great Repeal Bill’, in Scotland’s capital, preparations are well underway for the month-long celebration of culture that is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A number of shows will take on politics, and we’ve covered some of the most hotly anticipated, but many of the spectacles over August will tackle Brexit head-on.

While some of the more absurd discussions and consequences around Britain’s departure from the EU might seem like they defy satire, there’s still laughs to be had as some of the World’s top comedians descend on Scotland.

Arna Spek: Museum Piece

This hour-long show will give a unique position on what it means to be a foreign national as Brexit looms.

Formerly of comic troupe To the Moon, the Dutch comedienne hosts this late night show about the perils of trying to fit in.

READ MORE: Hotly-tipped political shows at the Edinburgh Fringe

She will also be joined by a different fellow comedian each night, and with the show beginning at midnight, it could be the pick of the after-hours shows.

At Just the Tonic The Caves – August 3-13, 15-26

Katharine Ferns: Full International Brexit

One of the most intoxicating things about the Edinburgh Festival is the air of mystery that surrounds it on an average day.

Your plans can change based on the weather, an attractive leaflet, or a funny pitch on the Royal Mile.

And this Brexit-themed show will bring that variety and mystery to the Gestival, as they promise an international set of comedians to discuss the big political issue of the day.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows that will take on Indyref2

Canadian Kataharine Ferns, called brilliant and funny after her warm up shows, is the host for the nightly show.

At Laughing Horse/Pear Tree, August 3-14, 16-27

Brexit the Musical: Theatre

In just a year, there’s already been all manner of shows springing up around Brexit, and this musical extravaganza is no exception.

Already billed as a must-see following well-received performances in London, the musical centres around a fictionalised Boris Johnson hunting for a near-mythical plan for Britain leaving the EU.

Promising laughs-a-plenty and catchy songs with more than a hint of satire, this is going to be one of the most talked about shows of the summer. At C Venues C, August 2-14, 16-28

Geoffrey Brown: Know Brexit

The Edinburgh Fringe might be better known for comedy in recent years, but there are still plenty of shows that seek to educate their audience.

This spoken word show by Geoffrey Brown seeks to combine the two, with Brown being called an ‘excellent presenter and a good educator’ following a well-received run in Brighton.

Brown’s similar show “Knowing EU” was one of the political highlights of last year’s Fringe, and with a lack of clarity over the future, this energetic show, which comes at a pace that’s not for everyone, will be sought out by festival-goers of all political persuasions.

At the Space/Surgeon’s Hall, August 4-5, 7-12, 14-26.

Patrick Monahan: Rewind Selector 90s

A fringe stalwart who is always well received, Irishman Patrick Monahan’s shows are often considered a highlight.

His show this year gives another outside perspective on Britain’s departure from the EU with another thought-provoking performance promised.

His flashback themed performance bills itself as a contrast to Monahan’s life in the Cool Britannia days of the 90s to the current situation.

At the Gilded Balloon Teviot, August 5-6, 9-10, 15-17, 21-24

Sajeela Kershi: Immigrant Diaries

Another collaborative show, this one features host Sajeela Kershi and another parade of guests telling comedic true stories.

The performers are all ‘from somewhere else’ and will give their take on a political landscape that seems distinctly unfriendly towards them.

Brexit will be sure to feature prominent in this show which has gleaned multiple awards and five-star ratings.

At the Stand Comedy Club, August 4-13