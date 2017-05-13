Six arrests following Aberdeen v Celtic match at Pittodrie

Six people have been arrested following the football match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium.

The game on Friday resulted in arrests inside and outside Aberdeen FC’s ground.

A 15-year-old was arrested for alleged offensive behaviour and resisting arrest and a 16-year-old male from Glasgow was arrested for alleged offensive behaviour.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Outside the stadium, a further three men from the Glasgow area, aged 29, 28 and 27, were arrested in connection with assault. They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Match Commander Superintendent Innes Walker said: “The vast majority of fans from both football clubs followed the advice given and conducted themselves appropriately.

“The policing operation was assisted by specialist resources including the horses, the dog unit and roads policing and we appreciate the support of the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public in allowing the Friday night game to be enjoyed and pass safely.”