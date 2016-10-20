Sister’s tribute to brother to raise funds for charity

A SCOTS woman who lost her brother to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome is raising funds in a bid to save more lives and prevent other families from the ‘living hell’ they have endured after their devastating loss.

Kirsty Millar’s life was turned upside down in April 2010 when her brother John died suddenly aged 35 while working in Germany.

Since John’s death, the 44-year-old and her family have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of charity C.R.Y - Cardiac Risk in the Young - as well as fundraising to pay for 200 heart screenings in her hometown of Saltcoats.

Kirsty’s charity and awareness drive will ramp up a gear as she has just completed the Glencoe Ultra Marathon as well as organising a Halloween party later this month.

READ MORE: Oil company donates Lego boat to Aberdeen Library’s appeal

The proceeds from both events will go towards CRY as well as helping to fund the installation of two defibrillators.

Kirsty, who is mum to Murron, 14, said: “When John passed away I was in a dark place for a long time. People kept saying time is a healer but the only thing time gave me was a way to work out how to live without him. So I decided to start raising awareness for C.R.Y.

“John was a character and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He lived life to the full, had his dream job working on airplanes and worked hard to give his family a good life.

“John’s untimely death has left a large gaping hole in our family , and his sons without a father.”

She added: “I hope that the government listen to people and take notice of the high rates of sudden adult deaths and make it mandatory that children should be screened from 14 years upwards - not just people in sport.”

Kirsty has teamed up with pal Scott who also lost his cousin Sam to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

The lifelong friends will raise cash for defribrillators which could restart a casualty’s heart in the event of cardiac arrest.

Kirsty said: “Defibrillators should be available in public places and sports centres, however this is not the case and that’s why myself and Scott have decided to do something about that.

READ MORE: Western Isles energy project lighting up the future

“We are hosting a Halloween charity night on October 28 at the Civic Centre in Ardrossan with all funds raised split between C.R.Y and funding for defibrillators.

“We hope that local businesses will get behind us and lend their support through donating raffle prizes.”

Kirsty added: “I constantly look to challenge myself to find new ways of fundraising to help prevent a family going through the living hell we go through each day.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY