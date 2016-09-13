Sir Jimmy Shand collection to go up for auction

A UNIQUE archive of Sir Jimmy Shand instruments, awards and personal artefacts goes under the hammer this week.

The collection includes over 60 historical items and paints a fascinating picture of the famous accordion player’s life.

It is expected to fetch more than £7,000 at the McTear’s Works of Art Sale in Glasgow on Friday (16 Sept).

Among the items going under the hammer are Sir Jimmy’s collection of 13 antique melodeon accordions, the big red book and script from the musician’s 1978 appearance on This is Your Life, several gold discs celebrating his remarkable recording career, diaries, kilts and sporrans, record label

contracts, photographs and even a Canadian Stetson made specially for Sir Jimmy.

Although the accordion collection will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the auction, the most valuable lot is reserved for an alloy diesel nameplate, engraved with Sir Jimmy’s name.

The plate, which featured on locomotive 37188 until 1996, could fetch up to £2,000.

The collection is being sold by the late musician’s son Jimmy, who feels the time is right to share some of his father’s memories with other fans of Scottish music.

He said: “This memorabilia has been stored away in cupboards for 16 years since my dad passed away.

“I’m coming up to 80 years old myself, and I’m not getting any younger.

“A lot of people have said to me over the years, ‘I’d love to have something of old Jimmy’s’.

“It’s a complete collection. They’ve all got memories for me, but I hope someone else will treasure and enjoy them.”

He added: “Although I have kept many very personal items associated with my father, I felt that there are lots of fans out there who would get enjoyment from these important pieces of Scottish traditional music memorabilia,” said Jimmy.

“There are clearly some high profile pieces in the collection but there are also a significant number of smaller, affordable items that have fascinating stories attached.

Tom Reid, from McTear’s Auctioneers, said: “Sir Jimmy Shand is one of the most recognisable figures in Scottish traditional music with a reputation that spans the globe.

“The archive tells a wonderful and detailed story of the musical genius through a selection of musical and non-musical items from the earlier part of 20th Century right through to the 1990s.

“I have no doubt that anyone with an interest in Scottish music will find

something of interest in this marvellous collection.”

