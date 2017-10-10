Sir Andy Murray’s business empire worth £22m

Have your say

Sir Andy Murray’s business is worth more than £22m after his firm declared a £5.4 million profit.

Files at Companies House revealed the Grand Slam winner pocketed a £2.2million “service fee” from his 77 Management business — up from the £1.3 million in 2015.

Sponsorship deals, merchandising and property investments were all thought to be behind the surge in income and comes on top of the £12.4 million in prize money in 2016 for Murray.

Known previously as Parched Investments, Sir Andy Murray changed the name to 77 investments after he became the first Brit in 77 years to win Wimbledon.

Murray’s five-star hotel – the Cromlix and Chez Roux – has been shortlisted for an award of excellence.

Despite the success of the 30-year-old, secretary of 77 management Judy Murray called for more support for young British tennis players.

She said her family struggled financially as they supported Andy at his Barcelona base when he was a teen.

Judy told Cheltenham Literature Festival: “You’ve no idea how expensive it is to develop a young player.

“Once you try to rise up the world junior rankings by having to play overseas, it is like going on holiday every week but without the fun.

“It’s an enormous expense and it is why many, many kids and families pull out of it.”