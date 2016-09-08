Simon Pegg beams into Linlithgow Palace for Star Trek anniversary

‘Scotty’ joins legendary director Nicholas Meyer with exclusive video welcome message for fans at Linlithgow Star Trek screening

Star Trek fans attending an historic film screening at Linlithgow Palace this weekend will be treated to two exclusive welcome messages all the way from Hollywood.

Simon Pegg plays Scotty in the latest Star Trek movies.

On the day that the science fiction franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary (8 September 2016), VisitScotland has announced that Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg will welcome around 200 Trekkers to the screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) via a specially recorded video message.

English actor Pegg plays Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott in the rebooted Star Trek films and also co-wrote Star Trek Beyond, which was released in July. According to original Star Trek script writer DC Fontana, Scotty – Chief Engineer of the starship Enterprise – will be born in Linlithgow in the year 2222.

And in an additional treat for the lucky winners of an online ballot to see the movie on Saturday 10 September – the first to be screened at the palace in the monument’s 600-year history – the film’s acclaimed director, Nicholas Meyer, has also filmed a message especially for the occasion.

There were more than 1,000 online ticket applications for the free event, which is organised by national tourism organisation VisitScotland, Historic Environment Scotland, Linlithgow Town Centre Business Improvement District and Film Mobile. The online ticket ballot closed on Sunday 4 September.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “We are thrilled that Simon Pegg and Nicholas Meyer have agreed to record these exclusive welcome messages for what promises to be a truly memorable evening. Scotty, like Star Trek itself, is a television and cinematic icon and I can think of no better place to commemorate the golden anniversary of this classic franchise than in the Miracle Worker’s beautiful home town of Linlithgow.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY