Simon Danielli to stand trial for assaulting wife

Former Scotland rugby star Simon Danielli will stand trial accused of his assaulting his model wife who is also accused of damaging his Jaguar.

His estranged wife, Olivia , however will also be in the court two weeks later accused of damaging the ex-Ulster player’s Jaguar.

Simon Danielli is also accused of damaging his wife’s iPhone and assaulting her friend.

The case will be heard against the 37-year-old former winger on January 24 next year, and the case against his wife on February 7.

Mr Danielli, who played for Bath, Ulster and Scotland, and who has an address in the Belfast suburb of Holywood, is facing charges that he damaged an iPhone belonging to his wife Olivia and three counts of common assault involving his 29-year-old estranged wife and her friend in March last year.

Mrs Danielli is accused of damaging her husband’s £38,000 Jaguar XF car in August last year.

Mr Danielli made 32 appearances for Scotland and 78 for Ulster, before retiring in 2012 due to a back injury.