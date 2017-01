Scotrail have warned commuters that they face significant delays due to safety checks being carried out on the Forth Rail Bridge.

Services between Edinburgh, Dundee, Kirkcaldy & Perth have been disrupted as a result of the checks.

Numerous journeys have already been cancelled, delayed or revised as a result of the disruption

Delays are expected until at least 8am, however, the checks could have a knock on effect for other services.