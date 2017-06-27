Shona Robison vows to take action after maternity deaths inquiry

Health secretary Shona Robison has promised bereaved families that improvements will be made following a review into adverse events at a maternity unit where some babies died.

Ms Robison told Holyrood the “substandard” practices uncovered within NHS Ayrshire and Arran were “unacceptable” as she gave a personal commitment that action would be taken.

The Scottish Government ordered Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) to carry out the review last year after families whose babies died during childbirth at Ayrshire Maternity Unit spoke out about their experiences.

Between 2008 and 31 March last year, there were four significant adverse event reviews concerning stillbirth deaths at the unit at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

A BBC investigation found there have been six so-called “unnecessary’” deaths of babies at the hospital since 2008.

HIS, which looked at incidents from December 2013 onwards, found the health board’s review process for significant adverse events was not used in the maternity unit and staff were unsure how to respond to an adverse event once it was initially reported.

The report makes eight recommendations for improvement, including changes to the adverse event review process, improved family engagement and better support and training for staff.

Ms Robison said: “I’ve spoken today to the vice-chair of NHS Ayrshire and Arran and I’ve made it very clear to the board that I view the sub-standard practices uncovered in these reports as unacceptable. The board has also today published a set of action plans to implement the recommendations. I welcome this response from NHS Ayrshire and Arran and have been clear with the vice chair that I expect these plans to be implemented and evidence of the improvements published.”

Ms Robison said she would meet affected families and offer them a role on an oversight group that will scrutinise improvements.

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle said: “Red flags that should have been noted have been flying for the best part of a decade.”

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said the findings “all point towards a workforce crisis with understaffed wards, high vacancy rates and high use of agency staff which is having an impact on patient care and safety”.