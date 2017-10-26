Shock claims Monarch of the Glen deer is actually English

The ‘star’ of one of Scotland’s most iconic paintings, Sir Edwin Landseer’s Monarch of the Glen, is actually from England, it has been claimed.

The deer, which is seen as one of the most ubiquitous symbols of the Scottish Highlands, was painted by the English artist in the 19th century, showing a royal stag with a stunning highland backdrop.

However, a report in the Scottish Sun quotes the stately manor where the painting was completed, Stoke Park in Slough, say that Landseer painted the stag on the mansion’s grounds, and added the Scottish backdrop later.

Stoke Park is now a five star hotel, and claims on its website that: “Sir Edwin often visited Stoke Park and it was at this time that part of the ground floor was furnished as a studio - Sir Edwin painted many pictures of the herd of deer in the park including the famous Monarch of the Glen.”

They quote Stoke Park Head of Communication Nick Downie who said: “Our information comes from the history books.

“The background could well be from Balmoral where Sir Edwin visited and Scotland has every right to adopt The Monarch of the Glen as its own.”

The painting was ‘saved for the nation’ by the Nation Galleries of Scotland following a £4m fundraising campaign.