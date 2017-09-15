Shock as giant igauna found at Broughton Primary

Have your say

The Scottish SPCA was called out on Tuesday after a giant iguana was discovered on top of a wall at Broughton Primary School in Broughton.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a very large green iguana was found by a member of the public.

Animal Rescue Officer Dawn-Vale Lowdon said, “We were alerted to the lizard after it was discovered at Broughton Primary School.

“Despite having a few bumps, he was alright once he had been warmed up.

“He’s now being cared for at our centre in Lanarkshire where he has been named Iggy.

Dawn added, “If no-one comes forward for him we’ll keep him in our care until we can find him a suitable forever home.”

Chief Inspector Fiona Henderson said, “Green iguanas are kept commonly as pets. They require a lot of care as UV lights, heating and a big vivarium is needed to keep them comfortable.

“Iggy’s tail alone is at least 3ft so he’s very large, although he is now an adult so shouldn’t grow anymore.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.