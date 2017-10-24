Sheriffhall Roundabout reopened but drivers warned to expect delays

Police have reopened Sheriffhall Roundabout but lane one remains closed due to a breakdown as delays are felt across the Capital.

It is understood a cement lorry has broken down in Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton to Lothianburn.

Another vehicle breakdown had added to traffic but has since been cleared.

At Straiton there are long delays on all routes across south Edinburgh with limited access to the City Bypass from the Sheriffhall roundabout after it had been closed by police.

Sheriffhall has since reopened but lane 1 remains closed due to breakdown Straiton to Lothianburn.

Police are sitting at slip from Sheriffhall onto the bypass

Other routes are also seeing an increase in traffic due to the delays.

An accident on the M80 is also causing significant delays heading southbound however, traffic is once again moving.

Lothian Buses confirmed that there services are being delayed in the south of the City this morning due to congestion.