Sheriffhall Roundabout reopened as breakdown cleared

Police have reopened Sheriffhall Roundabout and cleared a breakdown that had led to lengthy delays across the Capital.

It is understood a cement lorry had broken down in Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton to Lothianburn.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Another vehicle breakdown had added to traffic but has since been cleared.

Traffic tailed back past Gilmerton with long delays on all routes across south Edinburgh with limited access to the City Bypass from the Sheriffhall roundabout after it had been closed by police.

Sheriffhall has since reopened.

Lothian Buses confirmed that there services had been delayed in the south of the City this morning due to congestion.