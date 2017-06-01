Shell to axe 90 jobs at Aberdeen headquarters

Oil giant Shell is to axe 90 jobs at its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen.

The firm said the job cuts come as it tries to maintain competitiveness and long-term sustainability for its UK operations. A range of positions across Shell’s onshore workforce will be hit.

The Scottish and UK governments must work harder for a solution to the ongoing crisis John Boland

Steve Phimister, Shell’s vice-president for upstream UK and Ireland, said: “We intend to reduce the size of the organisation by approximately 90 onshore positions by the end of 2017.

“Offshore roles will not be impacted by this decision. Our aim is to ensure our organisation is appropriate to support our drive to become the most competitive and resilient oil and gas business in the UK continental shelf.”

He added: “We are committed to the UK North Sea and see considerable future value and opportunity; we remain a significant employer and aim to continue to invest significantly in the North Sea in the coming years.”

Shell’s 1,700 staff in Aberdeen were told about the redundancies at meetings today.

In January, the company announced an agreement to sell a package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to £3 billion. Shell said the latest job losses are not specifically related to the Chrysaor deal.

John Boland, regional officer at Unite, said the union was “disappointed” at the new of yet more job losses in the North-east.

He said: “This report today of 90 job losses at Shell is a further sign that the downturn in the North Sea is not over.

“The Scottish and UK governments must work harder for a solution to the ongoing crisis by convening a UK-wide summit at the earliest possible opportunity, both to protect the industry and to protect jobs.”

