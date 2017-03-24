Sheepdog saved by abseil rescue team after 12 days in wild

A sheepdog missing for 12 days in the wilderness was saved after a mountain rescue team abseiled down a Highland gorge and coaxed her to safety with a dog biscuit.

Nell the border collie had been missing from her home for nearly a fortnight when she was spotted at the foot of the Monessie Gorge near Roy Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

She was spotted by a member of the public on Thursday who alerted the Lochaber Mountain Rescue team who in turn swung into action - armed with doggie treats.

A team spokesman told followers on the group’s Facebook page: “A good news story after a difficult week all round.

“The Team were out tonight rescuing a wee dug which was stuck in the Monessie Gorge near Roy Bridge.

“Twelve year old sheep dog Nell, who belongs to a local crofter, had been missing for 12 days. She was spotted tonight by a member of public near the foot of the gorge.”

He added: “To get to the dog the team had to abseil down into the gorge over the River Spean. She was a bit timid but after a wee bit smooth talking and a dog biscuit she was coaxed out of her lair by Callum and put in harness and brought up the crag. Apart for being a wee bit smelly, sorry for herself and hungry, she does not seem to be any worse for her experience.”

And the spokesman urged climbers to stay safe in coming weeks.

He said: “Things are getting much busier now that winter has really arrived with us being out three day in a row now.

“With Easter just round the corner, make sure you all stay safe and enjoy our mountains which look stunning at the moment. Lots of deep snow.