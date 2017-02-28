Severe weather warning as ice sweeps across Scotland

Severe ice warnings have been issued by the Met Office today, as Scotland continues to be affected by freezing weather.

The yellow “be aware” warnings cover most parts of Scotland with motorists being warned to take extra care.

The Highlands, Strathclyde, Central, Fife, Dumfries and Lothian and the Borders are all affected.

The Met Office said: “Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

“The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate, and locally to lower levels where heavier showers occur.”