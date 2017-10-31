Several killed in New York ‘terrorist’ truck attack

At least eight people are thought to have been killed a a dozen more injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians in New York.

Police responded after a suspect drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

Police said the vehicle, a rented Home Depot truck, entered the bike path on West Street a few blocks from the new World Trade Center and struck at least 15 people. The truck also slammed into a small yellow school bus.

The 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said. He was taken into custody.

Officers were called to the incident a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial.

Officials are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

Investigators inspect a truck following an incident in New York AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERTDON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Manhattan attacker had killed eight people in “a particularly cowardly act of terror”.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in Manhattan near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

The New York Police Department later posted on Twitter: “A vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street.

“The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured.

“The vehicle continued south, striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by NYPD. The suspect is in custody.”