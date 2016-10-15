Seven rescued from Glasgow tenement flat fire

Firefighters have rescued five adults and two children from a burning flat.

The alarm was raised at 4.30am on Saturday after a ground-floor property in a tenement block in the Cathcart area of Glasgow caught fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building in Holmlea Road and led five adults and two children to safety.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said those rescued were suffering from smoke inhalation and all but one were taken to hospital.

A service spokeswoman said: “Both children went to the Royal Hospital for Children, two adults were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two went to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

“They were treated for slight smoke inhalation. The seventh person did not require hospital treatment.”

A total of four fire engines and one high-reach appliance were used to fight the blaze in the four-storey block of flats, which was extinguished by 5.11am.

The surrounding properties were evacuated and the road was closed while the blaze was tackled.

