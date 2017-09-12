‘Serious’ accident between two cars and cyclist at Holyrood Park

A man has suffered ‘serious injuries’ in a road accident in the Holyrood Park Road area.

Police are currently on the scene where two cars and a 34-year-old male cyclist were involved in a collision this morning.

The incident was reported at around 10:20am. Emergency services are currently in attendance and the extent of injuries has been described as ‘serious’.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Holyrood Park Road at 10.20am on Tuesday 12 September following a collision between a cyclist, travelling east, and two cars, travelling west.

“The 34-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Local closures remain in place and the public are asked to avoid the area where possible.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 0960 of 12th September.”