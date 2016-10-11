Serial sex offender freed from jail handed life sentence

A serial sex offender caught with child pornography after being freed from jail has been given a life sentence.

Jason Jordan breach a strict court order by going online to access the vile images between February and July last year.

Police discovered 27 video clips – some at the most serious level – as well as 18 photos after examining a mobile phone and tablet device.

The 52 year-old appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jordan, of Kirkcaldy, Fife, had previously admitted possessing child porn as well as breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The hearing was told he continues to present “a high risk” and that he claimed a reason for committing further offences was “sheer devilment”.

It also emerged he had spoke about abducting a boy from a play park having not “coped well” on being released from prison.

Lady Stacey imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) after a full risk assessment was made on Jordan.

A psychologist – who met with Jordan – said he had previously been given “a lot of treatment” to address his issues.

The judge also ordered he serve a minimum four years behind bars.

She said Jordan had “a bad record” which stretched back decades.

The OLR means the paedophile will be supervised for the rest of life.

Jordan was also placed on the sex offenders list for an indefinite period.

