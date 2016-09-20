Secret to long life is Scotch whisky, reveals UK’s oldest woman

One of Britain’s oldest women who recently celebrated her 110th birthday - has revealed the secret to her long life is a daily dram of whisky.

Grace Jones, known to her friends as “Amazing Grace”, is the 10th oldest person in the UK.

I never miss my night cap. All I have is the whisky at night. Grace Jones

On Friday Ms Jones turned 110 and said her longevity is down to having had a night-cap of Scotland’s Famous Grouse single malt whisky every evening for the last 60 years.

Liverpudlian Mrs Jones was born on September 16, 1906 - five years after the death of Queen Victoria.

She has lived through 27 prime ministers, received seven telegrams from the Queen and survived two world wars.

The mother-of-one, who lives in Broadway, Worcestershire said: “I never miss my night cap. All I have is the whisky at night.

“Whisky is very good for you.

“I started having a nightly tot of it when I turned 50 so I’ve been having it every night for the last 60 years and I certainly have no intention of stopping now.

“My doctor said ‘keep up with the whisky Grace, it’s good for your heart’.

“I still feel the same as I did when I was 60.

“The best memory of my life was when I married my husband Leonard. He was a true gentleman, the son of a parson.

“We were always together and we loved one another.

“I feel fine. I feel full of spirit. I have got seven cards from the Queen now. This year’s was a very nice one.

“I have received lots of nice cards and presents this year and they are still coming in.

“We will be here next year as well.”

The former millinery factory owner celebrated her milestone birthday with family and friends at Buckland Manor, a large country estate where she enjoyed a drinks reception followed by lunch - and of course a complimentary glass of whisky.

Her daughter Deirdre McCarthy, 78, said: “My mother is extraordinary. She’s still very particular over her appearance and insists on always looking her best.

“Once she married my father she very much became a lady of leisure.

“She enjoys meeting people and still reads a little and watches television.

“Each week her carer takes her into Broadway where she likes to do a little shopping if the weather is nice; she is in amazing health but her hearing is a little poor.

“She is glamorous, beautiful and intelligent. She is really alert and still with it.”

