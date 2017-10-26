Second innovation competition launched by IP attorney Murgitroyd

A Glasgow firm of intellectual property attorneys is launching a second round of its Innovator Launchpad awards.

Murgitroyd held its first round of awards in May to support the start-up community in the UK by giving the community a Facebook platform on which to collaborate, access resources and compete for funding.

The firm’s second competition has been launched with entrants now being asked to submit a 30-second video along with their entry form. Organisers want the video to show members of the public, who vote for the winners, to see the passion entrants have for their business.

The first prize consists of £6,500 cash, £2,500 intellectual property services from Murgitroyd, £1,500 innovation funding advisory services form Leyton, a limited edition Betabrand space jacket, a professional photoshoot and free publicity.

The second place prize is £500 in cash, £1,000 in intellectual property services from Murgitroyd, and free innovation funding advisory consultation with Leyton – while third place will received £250, £750 of intellectual property services and free innovation advisory consultation with Leyton.

A spokesperson from Murgitroyd said: “We chose Facebook as the hub for our activities, as our research told us that this was where many entrepreneurs liked to communicate, and we made our entry process as quick and hassle-free as possible by using a simple form, so that our innovators didn’t get caught up in excess paperwork.

“Early-stage companies from across the UK entered the Spring 2017 competition, and the top prize was won by Brian Miller and Monika Tomecka of Ufraction8, a Scotland-based biotech start-up and creator of an energy-efficient, scalable bioprocessing technology.”

Businesses have until 12pm on Wednesday November 15 to enter by visiting here

