Second independence vote ‘still on the table’

Scotland’s Brexit Minister has said that Scottish Government’s belief in independence ‘has not changed’

Mike Russell stated that independence should remain on the table during Brexit discussions.

It is understood that Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reveal her revised strategy on a potential independence vote in the next few days, despite sustained pressure from political opponents.

Unionist parties have continually called for the threat of a second independence vote to be taken off the table following the General Election which saw the SNP lose several seats.

Speaking at event to mark the first anniversary of the Brexit vote Mike Russell said that he was even more convinced that Scotland should be an independent nation following revent events.

He said: “What hasn’t changed in the last 12 months is that the Scottish Government believes - and continues to believe - that the best future for Scotland would be as an independent nation within the European Union.”

He also stated that the Brexit vote, in which Scotland voted to remain, was not “the last word on democracy”

The Brexit Minister also praised the Welsh Government over their Brexit and Devolution paper, which also called for devolved powers from Brussels to be handed to national governments.

A spokesman for the First Minister confirmed that a statement for plans on a second independence vote is “likely” before Holyrood breaks up for summer on June 29.