Second independence referendum ‘weeks from being called’

A prominent Scottish independence campaign group has launched a new fundraising drive as it expects a second referendum to be held in May or September next year.

Business for Scotland, which focused on the economic case for independence, said it is getting “back in full campaign mode” for a vote in 2018.

Group founder Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp emailed members to say “we are only weeks away” from a second referendum being called, according to the Sunday Herald.

A Yes vote in a future referendum is now the favourite with bookmakers William Hill offering odds of 8/11 on independence by 2024.

Nicola Sturgeon has said another independence referendum is ‘’highly likely’’ after a majority of Scots voted to stay in the European Union while the UK as a whole opted for Brexit.

In his message to supporters, Mr MacIntyre-Kemp said: “Business for Scotland was a vital contributor to the growth of the Yes vote in 2014. We need your help to renew the business and economic case for independence and drive Yes support to the levels required to call and win Indyref2.

“We didn’t go away, instead we have kept on campaigning for independence and we also campaigned for a Remain vote in the EU referendum.

“We are getting ready for Indyref2 in May or September 2018 and so we are back in full campaign mode.

“Please back us to renew the business and economic case for independence, drive Yes support to the levels required to trigger, and then win Indyref2.”

Almost a third of the £15,000 target has already been raised in the online fundraiser.

