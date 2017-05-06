SEC Clyde Auditorium evacuated following reports of a fire

OPERA singer Russell Watson has been forced to cancel his concert at the SEC Clyde Auditorium after it was evacuated following reports of a fire.

The English singer posted on his Twitter page to alert his fans after they were forced to leave the building due to reports of smoke being seen billowing from the roof of the building.

The tenor posted: “There has been a fire at the Glasgow SECC !!! We have been evacuated.... OMG smoke bellowing from the back of the venue”

The SEC then confirmed on Twitter that the concert would have to be cancelled.

Fire engines were then seen attending the venue to deal with the incident.

Watson later thanked the fire crews before posing for a selfie with them.

Posting on his Facebook page, the singer wrote: “It is with huge regret that due to a fire at The Clyde Auditorium this evening’s performance has to be cancelled. The fire service are currently on site and we have been advised by the venue it is unsafe to enter the building. The important thing is that everyone has been evacuated and is safe. We will of course keep you updated on any developments. All ticket holders will be contacted by the venue.”