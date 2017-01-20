Search on for most entrepreneurially-minded Scot

LEARNING for Life Saltire Fellowship could be a game-changing opportunity.

The award-winning Diageo Learning for Life Saltire Fellowship programme with Entrepreneurial Scotland, has launched a search to find Scotland’s most ambitious and entrepreneurially-minded individual from the licensed trade to secure a fully-funded place on Entrepreneurial Scotland’s prestigious Saltire Fellowship Leadership Development Programme.

Widely-regarded as the premier international learning opportunity for ambitious individuals, the Saltire Fellowship is ideally-suited for someone who is ready to take the next step in their career and to transform the business they work in.

READ MORE: Scot aims to do first solo Jordan trail trek for charity

Established in 2010, The Saltire Fellowship has an enviable track record with more than 100 individuals successfully completing the rigorous programme. They include inspiring high potential individuals from a wide range of sectors including the drinks industry, tech, life sciences, Government and the third sector.

The value to the successful candidate is more than £30,000 worth of intensive leadership development in a dynamic learning environment in the USA and Scotland, including a programme of visits to leading businesses in Silicon Valley.

Led by Entrepreneurial Scotland in partnership with Babson College in Boston, USA – the top rated business US business school for entrepreneurship - and Strathclyde Business School at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, which was named UK Business School of the Year by the Times Higher Education.

The Saltire Fellowship will be fully-funded by the award-winning Diageo Learning for Life programme. The six month, world class leadership development programme is designed to grow and connect the talent driving the Scottish economy.

Mark Baird, Head of Alcohol in Society Diageo GB said; “At Diageo we understand the importance of giving high potential individuals the right opportunity at the right moment in their careers. This is a time of unprecedented change for the drinks industry so it has never been more important for the leaders in our sector to learn from the best and be equipped to grow their businesses.

“Entrepreneurial Scotland, through the Saltire Fellowship, offers candidates a truly world class experience to become more entrepreneurial and to build a highly prized international network of connections and support that will last a lifetime. I urge everyone who is passionate about working in the licensed trade in Scotland to explore this amazing once in a lifetime opportunity to take your career and your business to a new level.”

READ MORE: Top athletes promote positive coaching

Entrepreneurial Scotland’s Chief Executive, Sandy Kennedy said; “I know how transformative the Saltire Fellowship has been for both individuals and the businesses they work in. The food and drink sector is hugely important to Scotland and we are delighted to be working with Diageo Learning for Life to identify someone who can seize this opportunity to take the business they work in to another level.

“Our team is keen to hear from anyone who thinks it might be right for them. Get in touch – this could be the call or email that truly changes your life.”

Les Charm, Senior Lecturer, Academic Division: Entrepreneurship at Babson said: “At Babson we make you think big and this programme is designed to change people’s lives by helping them acquire new skills and mind steps in order that they and their companies move forward.”

Eleanor Shaw, Head of the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship and Vice Dean (External Engagement and Entrepreneurship) at Strathclyde Business School, said:

“At Strathclyde Business School, we understand the importance of supporting high potential individuals to identify and exploit the right opportunity at the right moment in their careers. The Saltire Fellowship offers candidates a truly world class experience to become more entrepreneurial and to build a highly prized international network of connections and support that will last a lifetime.”