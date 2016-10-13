Seal pup saved after being found close to death

A seal pup who was found close to death on an Oban beach is making an astonishing recovery.

Named Ollie by staff at the Oban Sea Life Sanctuary’s hospital, he was discovered in North Ledaig by a Caravan site owner who described the troubled pup as “all floppy”.

Ollie is eating once more.

Rescue staff arrived and found that Ollie was dangerously underweight, suffering from seizures, and unlikely to survive the next few hours.

However, after a quick glucose injection from the vet, Ollie immediately perked up and was able to begin eating.

The seal pup is thought to be around 6-8 weeks old and it is believed that he went a few days without food, exhausted himself and hauled out on the beach.

The sanctuary says that seizures were likely a sign that his brain was shutting down due to a drop in blood glucose.

He is now happily on the road to recovery.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY