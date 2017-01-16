Scottish SPCA want to find little girl Zoe to say thanks

The Scottish SPCA is on the hunt to thank young Zoe Raynor.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity would like to invite Zoe Raynor to one of their centres to visit the animals after she sent a thoughtful package of gifts and toys to the Dunfermline HQ along with a hand-made card for a dog in their care.

Letter written by Zoe Raynor. Picture: SSPCA

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “Zoe sent us a lovely card along with some super treats and we’d love to be able to say thanks to her in person!

“Unfortunately we don’t have a sender address so are appealing to anyone who might know her.”

The Scottish SPCA ask if she (or her mum) could get in contact with the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.