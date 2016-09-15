Scottish Six to be ‘ruled out’ by new BBC Charter

A separate Scottish Six news programme looks unlikely to go ahead as it will be at odds with the BBC Charter Review, according to reports.

The BBC Charter Review, which will be published today. is expected to recommend that the broadcaster encourage “social cohesion” between all parts of the United Kingdom.

The Mail reports today that any bid to push ahead with a Scottish Six by BBC Scotland would be at odds with the new charter.

The BBC announced earlier this year that it would be trialling an hour-long news programme that could replace both Reporting Scotland and the Six O’Clock News in Scotland. It has drawn up three options for a new format but has said no decision has yet been taken on which, if any, would be introduced.

However a poll by YouGov in March found that two-thirds wanted BBC Scotland to continue broadcasting the UK news at 6pm followed by a 30-minute Scottish news show.

A cross-party committee of MPs backed calls for a nightly news broadcast edited, presented and broadcast entirely from Scotland in August this year.

The Commons culture, media and sport committee responded to “dissatisfaction” with the BBC’s news output in Scotland by saying the corporation should answer decades-old demands for a Scottish news programme covering international and UK current affairs as well as Scottish news.

The SNP has called for a Scottish Six bulletin since the 1990s.

