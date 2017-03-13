Scottish sex offenders could be chemically castrated

Men in Scotland convicted of sex crimes could be chemically castrated in a bid to stop them re-offending.

The voluntary scheme, which is being considered by health bosses in Glasgow, would see men put on medication which will reduce their libido.

The trial would be a first in Scotland.

The plan will see participants receive the treatment and then monitored by officials to see if further crime is prevented.

It is hoped, if successful, the scheme could be rolled out across the country.

Margaret-Ann Cummings, whose son Mark, then 8, was killed by a paedophile in 2004, told the Daily Mail newspaper that she cautiously welcomed the trial.

She said: “If sex offenders are volunteering to go through with his and willing to change to stop other people being hurt then they should be offered every support possible.

“However, it is vital that authorities are not using the public as guinea pigs in an experiment here. Everything must be tightly controlled.”

The scheme is being considered by the Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership (GHSCP).

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Douglas Ross said: “While this may seem drastic, if those taking part have volunteered to do so then the trial is worth conducting.”

A similar trial in Nottinghamshire, England, saw 100 volunteers take part in the treatment with results described as ‘encouraging’.

A GHSCP spokesman said: “This initiative is at an early stage.. but it is anticipated that anti-libidinal drugs would be used on a case-by-case basis where appropriate.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added: “Anti-libidinal drugs are only appropriate for a very small number of sex offenders and are used on a voluntary basis.”