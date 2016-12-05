Scottish Santa Safari tour worker stabbed to death in Lapland

A Scottish woman working for a tour company in Lapland has reportedly been stabbed to death.

The 25-year-old was found dead in the village of Kuttanen, Finland, on Saturday.

The woman was a member of the Santa Safari team which works with Oxford-based tour operator Transun Travel to organise Christmas-themed excursions to Lapland.

According to reports, the woman’s 36-year-old boyfriend has been arrested and is in police custody on suspicion of the killing following a police manhunt in Arctic conditions in temperatures of minus 30C (minus 22F).

He has been described as a Czech national.

A spokeswoman for Santa Safari said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the Santa Safari team was discovered dead on December 3.

“We are all in shock from this tragic news and our thoughts go out to her family.

“Our team is working closely with the Finnish police and relevant authorities to support the investigation that is now under way.

“It goes without saying that we will do everything we can to support the family and our staff at this incredibly difficult time.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Finland on December 3.”

Police Scotland confirmed they have been contacted by the FCO regarding the incident are are assisting them as required.