Scottish public spending ‘significantly vulnerable’ to Brexit

Public spending in Scotland is “significantly vulnerable” to the impact of leaving the European Union (EU), experts have warned.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (Cipfa) has urged the Scottish Government to prepare for the financial “shocks” of Brexit.

In a submission to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, which is examining the effect of Brexit on the Scottish Budget, the organisation highlights the factors that will impact on Scotland’s public services.

These include Scotland’s historic disproportionate benefit from EU funding and the potential for restricted access to the EU workforce with a knock-on reduction in tax revenues.

Cipfa Scotland cites research suggesting that Scottish GDP could be reduced by up to £11.2 billion by 2030, with a reduction in tax revenues of between £1.7 billion and £3.7 billion annually.

“As an indicator of scale, this is equivalent to a reduction to the Scottish Government budget of between 6% and 11%,” the submission states.

It also highlights the need for a new funding mechanism for farmers and clarity over the devolved administrations’ share of the Brexit “divorce bill”.

Cipfa Scotland has urged Scottish ministers to consider the impact during its budgeting process to ensure the financial resilience of public finances is not undermined, and to look at policy and tax measures that could help overcome any loss in income.

Don Peebles, head of Cipfa Scotland, said: “Scottish public spending power is significantly vulnerable to the impacts of Brexit.

“As it is likely that many of the fiscal risks predicted will be realised in future years, the Scottish Government must begin to budget for Brexit so that it will be in the best position to sustain any financial shocks.

“Considering the impact of Brexit may be keenly felt in Scotland, it is important that the Scottish Government has an influence on the negotiations to ensure any Brexit deal works for its public services.”