Scottish Premiership star has wages arrested over traffic fine

A top-flight Scottish footballer has been forced to settle a traffic fine after having his wages seized.

The £150 fine for the Scottish Premiership player was ordered by a court in England for driving a car without a valid test certificate and enforcement was transferred to Scotland after the player moved north of the border.

The player - who cannot be named due to data-protection restrictions - failed to pay the fine despite multiple warning letters being sent to him.

An earnings arrestment order was issued at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and the footballer was forced to settle the debt.

David Fraser, chief executive of the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, said: “The fines enforcement team continue to be highly effective in securing unpaid fines - ignoring your fine and not speaking to an enforcement officer if you are having difficulty paying is very unwise.

“Failure to pay, or to engage with our officers, will result in strong sanctions being taken including arrestment of wages, bank accounts, your car being clamped or the inconvenience and embarrassment by being arrested when travelling abroad.”

