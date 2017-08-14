Scottish Pipe Band triumphs at World Championships

Have your say

A Pipe Band from Scotland defeated the reigning champions to win at the World Pipe Band Championships.

Around 35,000 people gathered in Glasgow to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the competition.

The two-day event at Glasgow Green culminated on Saturday with Inverary and District Pipe Band being named the World Pipe Band Champions for 2017.

More than 8,000 pipers and drummers took part in the competition.

READ MORE: Pipers gather for annual Championships

There were performances from 219 bands from 15 nations including the USA, Canada, Northern Ireland, France, England, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Argentina and Scotland.

Inverary and District Pipe Band fought off competition from Northern Ireland’s Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, who finished second, and St Laurence O’Toole from Dublin, who were third.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Eva Bolander, who was chieftain of the World Pipe Band Championships 2017, said: “My heartiest congratulations to everyone who competed at the World Pipe Band Championships.

“As a former pipe band member I know exactly how much work goes into producing such magnificent performances.”

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association said: “We have enjoyed two outstanding days of musical performances of extraordinary quality.

“It’s been a competition full of drama, excitement and above all some brilliant playing from the best bands in the world who continue to set new standards. It has been an unforgettable occasion for everyone who joined us.”