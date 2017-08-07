Scottish Picnic spot named one of the top 20 locations in UK

A ‘hidden gem’ picnic location near the Erskine Bridge has been named one of the best in the country after a public vote.

“Boden Boo woodland” which is by the River Clyde under the shadow of the busy road bridge, was voted 18th out of 20 in the poll, which was commissioned by Disney Life.

Three Cliffs Bay in Wales topped the poll with 22 per cent of the votes cast after a shortlist was created by travel and parenting experts.

The only other Scottish location to make the top 20 was Galloway Forest Park, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish voters in the poll were reckoned more adventurous than the rest of the UK, with 82 per cent of respondents saying they preferred to switch their picnic location rather than returning to the same location.

The shortlist was created with the panel taking into account the views of a picnic location, and the accessibility for families.

The Scottish Forestry commission describes Boden Boo as “ a small woodland that feels big. Right on the edge of the River Clyde, beneath the impressive Erskine Bridge, it looks across to the craggy ridge of the Kilpatrick Braes.

“This popular woodland is a playful place that’s perfect for children – and ideal for adults to discover their own inner child.”