Scottish OAP admits threat to kill Theresa May

An OAP threatened to kill the Prime Minister, and caused a major emergency at a police station after sending white powder to it.

Now Isabella Jackson, who is 72 years old, has been remanded in custody until sentence is passed later this month.

Jackson, from Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today and admited a number of offences.

These included making a threat to the Theresa May, when she was still Home Secretary, and sending white powder to Levenmouth Police Station.

She admitted threatening to kill Mrs May in 2014.

She also admitted emailing police while on bail, claiming there was a bomb in the Harrods department store in London.

Between then and January 17 she sent white powder with a card marked with the word ‘death’ to Levenmouth CID in Methil.

That sparked a major incident following the receipt of the suspicious package.

Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene and a major investigation was launched which led to Jackson.

Between making threats, Jackson was involved in a bizarre crime at Fife Council’s HQ in North Street, Glenrothes.

The court was told that “for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” to Susan Johnstone she sent a message she knew to be false stating that Susan Johnston had died on September 10 2015.

Jackson, 72, of Braehead Gardens, Buckhaven, Fife, pleaded guilty on indictment to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Theresa May on November 24 2014 and towards Fife Police CID between January 4 and January 17 this year.

She further admitted sending a bomb threat to Harrods, Kings Cross Station and Edinburgh Airport on January 4 this year and a charge under the Communications Act committed on September 10 2015.

Jackson had not guilty pleas to charges that she made bomb threats against US Embassies in Paris and London accepted by the Crown.

She had been released on bail with conditions not to go within 100 yards of Harrods or any diplomatic or consulate premises anywhere in the world, or to approach or contact Theresa May or her aides as well as other conditions about her use of computers.

Charges that she twice breached that order were also dropped.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch deferred sentence until later this month for social work background reports.

He also called for a forensic risk assessment on Jackson and ordered a hearing on a serious crime prevention order.

Jackson was remanded in custody meantime.