Scottish NHS improvement plan revealed in bid to boost care

A national delivery plan to speed up improvements within the health service has been published.

It sets out a series of key actions for the Scottish Government and local health services which are aimed at delivering improved patient care.

It is designed to address the rising demand being faced by health services and the changing needs of an ageing population.

Key pieces of work being taken forward in the plan include investment in and the reform of GP services, delivering more effective NHS planning and intensifying efforts to improve public health and mental health services.

The Scottish Government said the blueprint would fulfil its commitment to provide a delivery plan following publication of an Audit Scotland report about the NHS in October.

It is understood the plan will be supported by £128 million of funding in 2017-18.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “The plan I am setting out today puts actions and timescales to an already established direction of travel which we know has the broad support of healthcare professionals, charities and patient groups.

“It recognises that we must up the pace of change if we’re to deliver modern, sustainable health services and that local health boards and integration partnerships have an important role to play in taking this forward over the next year and beyond.

“We want more services and more care delivered closer to home. And when someone does require specialist care in hospital, we want it to be delivered in a centre of real expertise that is underpinned by our unswerving commitment to patient safety.”