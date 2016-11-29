Scottish life expectancy still lowest in UK

Scots still die younger than people living in other UK nations, despite improvements to life expectancy over the past three decades.

Boys born in 2013-15 can expect to live to 77.1 while girls could live to 81.6, which is two years less for men and 1.7 years less for women than the UK average, the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures reveal.

The report laid bare “wide variations” between different areas, likely linked to deprivation and health inequalities.

Men in East Dunbartonshire can expect to live 7.1 years longer than in Glasgow City, while women in East Dunbartonshire could live for 83.5 years, 4.8 years longer than in West Dunbartonshire.

Glasgow had the lowest life expectancy in the UK at 73.4 years.

Tim Ellis, NRS chief executive and Registrar General for Scotland, said: “This report shows that while life expectancy continues to improve, there is still wide variation across Scotland.

“The report also shows that the gap between life expectancy for men and for women is continuing to narrow.

“Life expectancy for men is highest in East Dunbartonshire and lowest in Glasgow City, while for women it is highest in East Dunbartonshire and lowest in West Dunbartonshire.”

Amongst European countries, Cyprus boasted the highest male life expectancy at 80.9 years, 3.8 years higher than in Scotland.

Spanish women were likely to live five years longer than Scots, reaching 86.2-years-old.