Scottish Labour MEP calls for Holyrood coalition with SNP

A Scottish Labour MEP has called for the groundwork to be laid for a possible coalition between the party and the SNP at Holyrood.

David Martin said while the prospect may seem “unthinkable” to many, signs of increasing co-operation between the two parties had been growing.

Mr Martin pointed to the united front of the Labour Welsh Government and the SNP administration on Brexit as an example.

He suggested moves to recognise common ground were necessary now in case the 2021 Holyrood elections fail to give either party a majority.

Speaking to The Herald newspaper, he said: “We are far away from the next Holyrood elections, but I think the groundwork should be being laid now for a potential SNP-Labour coalition that to many will seem unthinkable.

“There are signals, very weak signals, the real hate - and it was hate - between Labour and the SNP is beginning to weaken.

“I would not quite say there is a rapprochement but there is more possibility of cooperation and working together than there has been in a long time.

“Being on the same side in the Brexit referendum has helped that.”

SNP MEP Alyn Smith said the call was a “welcome intervention”.

“I don’t think an SNP-Labour coalition is unthinkable,” he told the paper. “Such a coalition currently runs Scotland’s capital.”

Former Labour MSP and minister Malcolm Chisholm also signalled his support for the idea, posting “I like this” on Twitter.