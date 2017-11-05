Scottish Labour leadership hopefuls vow to unite behind winner

THE two candidates to become the next Scottish Labour leader have said they will not challenge the result, even if the vote is close.

Richard Leonard MSP and Anas Sarwar MSP both said they would get behind the victor.

Supporters of both have previously raised concerns about the sign-up process for those eligible to vote while Mr Sarwar confirmed he had sought legal advice, but did not intend to act on it.

Mr Sarwar told Sunday Politics Scotland: “After this contest, whoever wins, we unite behind them and get in behind them. If Richard wins, I will be a solid supporter of Richard.”

Mr Leonard added on the same programme: “I will accept the result. I have not sought QC’s advice or opinion on any of this.

“I put my faith in the internal Labour Party process. I think it is a fairly robust process.

“Occasions where people have been found out who shouldn’t have a ballot, their names have come to light precisely because the checks and balances work within the Labour Party.”