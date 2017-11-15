Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley steps aside over conduct claims

Scottish Labour interim leader Alex Rowley has stepped aside amid claims about his conduct, according to the party.

The interim leader was put in charge of the party following the resignation of Kezia Dugdale.

Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard are currently contesting a leadership bid for the top role in the party.

The move comes after claims by his former partner that Mr Rowley sent abusive text messages.

The Scottish Labour Party confirmed he would “stand aside” after a former partner siad that their relationship “felt like emotional blackmail and abuse”.

It is understood that Mr Rowley, who was election agent for former prime minister Gordon Brown and is MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, denies the allegations.

In a statement, Mr Rowley said: “I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name.

“These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedured - and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation will take place.

“While that investigation is carried out, i wil lstep aside as deputy leader, as well as interim leader of the Scottish Labour Party.”