Scottish island famed for 1960 lighthouse murder case on market

A Scottish island which became famous for a high-profile murder case more than 50 years ago has been put up for sale.

Little Ross, off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway, has been put on the market for £325,000 by its current owners – around the same price as a two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh city centre.

The 29-acre island is home to a 19th-century, fully automated lighthouse tower and gained national media attention in August 1960 when two visitors discovered the body of interim keeper Hugh Clark.

Robert Dickson, another relief keeper, was initially sentenced to hang for the murder, however his punishment was later downgraded to life imprisonment.

The listing includes a six-bedroom, B-listed cottage and courtyard, but the lighthouse tower is not part of the deal.

The tower, designed by Alan Stevenson, was built in 1843 to close the gap between other lighthouses at the Mull of Galloway and Southerness and remained manned until the infamous murder over a century later.

It is now owned and managed by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses who make regular maintenance visits to the property throughout the year. The listing also includes three B-listed, “ruinous” barns and is completely off-grid with power drawn from solar panels and a small wind turbine.

However potential owners will only be able to access the island via private boat or helicopter.

David Corrie, senior associate at Castle Douglas property firm Galbraith said Little Ross offered “fantastic development potential”.

He added: “With a bit of TLC, the properties on the island could be turned into something truly stunning, with Little Ross Island once again being the perfect island retreat for future generations to enjoy.”

“Private islands rarely come up for sale at an affordable price and particularly one with a habitable house and additional properties.

“Given the exciting prospect Little Ross Island presents, we expect a lot of interest from all over the UK as well as abroad.”