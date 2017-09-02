Scottish independence activists hold rally in Germany

Scottish independence activists based in Germany have staged a rally in support of another referendum in Berlin.

The speeches and music were held outside the Reichstag building and were organised by little-known campaigning group “Germans for Scottish Independence”.

The star attraction was controversial former MSP and Solidarity leader Tommy Sheridan, who was instrumental in holding a number of rallies in Glasgow’s George Square.

Sheridan was picture on social media speaking in front of a pro-independence sign adorned with a unicorn that read: “Rip the chains from the unicorn - show them that Scotland is brave!”

The “Germans4Indyref” Twitter had promised that left-wing German MP Stefan Liebich would be in attendance, but it would appear from his own and the group’s social media that he was not there.

The rally came as it was reported this week that two German political parties had urged EU leaders to give Scotland a clear path back to membership if the country votes for independence.