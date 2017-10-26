Scottish Government call for Westminster to lift public sector pay cap

The Scottish Government has called on the Treasury to lift the public sector pay cap in the upcoming Budget.

The SNP has committed to lifting the one per cent pay cap in the Scottish Budget and wants the UK Government to follow suit and invest in public services.

The call came after a finance quadrilateral meeting in London on Thursday between devolved finance ministers and the Treasury.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “We believe that the time is now right to give public sector workers, both in Scotland and across the UK, the recognition they deserve.

“We have committed to lifting the 1% pay cap and in the forthcoming budget we will deliver a pay policy that is both affordable and acknowledges the real life circumstances of our public servants.

“However, the UK Government budget will be a key factor in determining the resource that the Scottish Government has available to invest in public services and public sector pay.

“I would therefore urge the UK Government to use any fiscal headroom that they have to reverse planned cuts in expenditure, lift the 1% pay cap for all public service workers and provide sufficient funds to invest in public services.”

Earlier, the Scottish and Welsh Finance Secretaries called on the UK Government to “abandon its flawed and unnecessary austerity programme” ahead of the finance meeting.

Wales’ Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “We are fully behind our public sector workers and have repeatedly called on the UK Government to end the cap on public sector pay and give workers across the UK the pay rise they deserve.

“However, we have been equally clear this must be fully funded by the UK Government. Those who implemented the cap must be responsible for funding its removal.

“We have already committed to use any funding consequentials we receive from the UK Government as a result of public sector pay rises in England to raise the pay cap for public sector workers in Wales.

“I urge the UK Government to do the right thing and lift the one per cent pay cap for all public service workers and provide the devolved administrations with the funds to do likewise.”

