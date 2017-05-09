Scottish Gas owner warns price cap could raise bills

Scottish Gas owner Centrica has become the latest of the “big six” energy firms to attack the UK government’s proposal to cap energy prices, predicting it could actually lead to higher bills for consumers and reduce competition.

The warning came as Centrica said trading in the first quarter was hit by warmer than usual weather, leading to lower than planned energy consumption.

Evidence suggests this will lead to reduced competition and choice, and potentially higher average prices Centrica

The group also said it lost 261,000 customers in the period, confirmed that it will slash a further £250 million in costs and said that it is on track to axe 1,500 jobs this year.

Last month work and pensions secretary Damian Green confirmed that the government will cap energy prices if it wins the general election in June. The Tory manifesto is expected to include a promise to cut around £100 from energy bills by capping prices for the seven out of ten households on standard variable tariffs.

In comments accompanying its trading update the energy giant Centrica that it has had regular dialogue with ministers and proposed “alternative ways” to improve the market and address concerns without resorting to price regulation.

It said: “Centrica does not believe in any form of price regulation. Evidence from other countries would suggest this will lead to reduced competition and choice, and potentially higher average prices.”

However, the firm said it is “well-positioned” to deal with whatever form of market change is brought in. Chief executive Iain Conn has previously warned that the proposed price cap could turn the group into a loss-making business.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst George Salmon said although factors such as the proposed price cap, lower energy consumption and falling gas prices could be seen as dark clouds, the broader outlook for Centrica was more positive.

“Long-term investors will be familiar with the tricks the weather and energy prices can play on Centrica’s profits. In this context, it’s good to see guidance remain unchanged, as progress against strategic targets continues apace,” he said.

“Although customer numbers continue to fall, adopting a quality over quantity approach feels like the right thing to do, after all slashing prices to keep everyone on board can be a dangerous tactic. Investors will be hoping that with customer offers shifting to a more loyalty-based approach and service levels improving, the group can build a strong and stable base of valuable customers.”

