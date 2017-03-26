Scottish footballer Brian Martin banned from every ground

A former Scottish footballer has been banned from every ground in Britain.

Defender Brian Martin, who played for Berwick Rangers until January, was one of hundreds of fans who invaded the pitch after Hibs’ 3-2 win against Rangers at last year’s Scottish Cup final.

Martin, 31, was charged under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act and pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was fined £800 and issued with a one-year football banning order.

Martin runs an electrical business in Musselburgh, East Lothian, with his father.

He joined Berwick Rangers from Musselburgh Athletic in January 2016 after a successful career in junior football.

Martin told a daily newspaper: “I was treated fairly enough by the courts. I was just one of the unlucky ones and have got to accept it and move on. It has been a bit over the top but they have to be seen to be doing something.”

Berwick Rangers club secretary Dennis McCleary declined to comment.