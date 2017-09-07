Scottish flavoured water firm Macb recall ‘mouldy’ water

Have your say

A drinks company has been forced to pull its flavoured still water from the shelves after mould was found in some bottles.

Macb said it was withdrawing the range as a precaution following a “small number” of complaints.

The bottles affected have the best before end dates of 18 July, 18 August and 18 September.

A statement by Macb, owned by Cott Beverages, said: “Please be assured that whilst the drink may have a strong odour and be unpleasant to taste, this is not a food safety issue.

“We take our responsibility as a quality soft drink manufacturer very seriously and apologise to anyone who has received a bad experience with any of our drinks.”

Food Standards Scotland has issued a product recall information notice, saying the product “may cause people to feel unwell”.

The body said: “This spoilage of the product is due to the presence of mould.

“The company has already taken steps to withdraw these products from sale.

“However, consumers who have bought any flavour of the still water produced by Macb with the best before dates detailed below should contact the Macb dedicated hotline number on 07785 451512.”

In June, FSS issued a warning over Macb’s strawberry and kiwi bottled water as a precaution after receiving numerous complaints, with one person describing it as smelling “like paint thinner”.